Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Up 917.2% in September

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a growth of 917.2% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 950,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
IDEXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.
