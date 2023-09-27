Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INGXF) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on October 16th

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGXF traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.39. 93,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,410. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $187.56 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INGXF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

