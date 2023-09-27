Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $105.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average is $110.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $116.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.