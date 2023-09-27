Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires Shares of 1,662 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 739.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,498,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $562,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,897 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

VEEV opened at $199.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $225.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.77.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.