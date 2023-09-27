Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires Shares of 4,596 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,596 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $76.30 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.72. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

