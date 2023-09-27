Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys New Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,995 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of BOX by 102.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Price Performance

NYSE BOX opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.38, a PEG ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.03. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.32 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,864,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,864,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $336,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,005,430.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $1,739,120. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

