Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys New Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,995 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of BOX by 102.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BOX opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.38, a PEG ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.03. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $34.98.
Several research analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.
In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,864,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,864,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $336,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,005,430.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $1,739,120. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
