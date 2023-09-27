Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys New Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 81.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 83.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of C opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

