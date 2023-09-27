Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys Shares of 11,475 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 270.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 28.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $213,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Warren Jenson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,367.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $213,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,623 over the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DigitalOcean from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.91, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $169.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.75 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

