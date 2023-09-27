Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $430,000 in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $338,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,080 shares of company stock worth $1,044,520. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $415.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Articles

