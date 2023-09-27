Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $508,000 in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $82,214,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,004,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after acquiring an additional 291,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $19,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 23.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,236,000 after buying an additional 267,565 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Integer by 1,422.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,853,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Integer Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.50. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Integer news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $535,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Integer
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Integer
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Pain for Gain: 2 Stocks Whose CEOs Left Without a Clue
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 3 Household Names With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- This Little Known Automaker May Save Your Life and Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.