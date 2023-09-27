Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $508,000 in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $82,214,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,004,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after acquiring an additional 291,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $19,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 23.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,236,000 after buying an additional 267,565 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Integer by 1,422.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,853,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.50. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.05 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $535,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

