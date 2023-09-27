Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Envestnet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $40,151.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Envestnet stock opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.10 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

