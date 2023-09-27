Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,002 shares of company stock worth $18,570,541. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $442.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.27. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $446.95.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

