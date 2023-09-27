Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,631 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

