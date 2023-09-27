Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases New Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.3 %

WBD opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

