Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes $403,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,177,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.99. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $78.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

