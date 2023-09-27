Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes $447,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $794,460,000 after buying an additional 81,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,410,000 after buying an additional 160,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $412,663,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,958,000 after buying an additional 1,570,465 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,356,000 after buying an additional 85,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

