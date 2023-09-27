Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 22.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,665,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,582,000 after buying an additional 1,024,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.7 %

CAT stock opened at $269.52 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.67 and its 200-day moving average is $243.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.