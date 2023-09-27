Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CTS by 140.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CTS by 39.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CTS during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CTS by 18.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTS opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.71. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $49.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.08.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. CTS had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

