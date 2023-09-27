Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Chad R increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 63,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Danaher by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR stock opened at $247.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $283.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

