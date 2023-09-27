Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,362 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
EELV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. 13,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52.
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
