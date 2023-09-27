Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,362 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

EELV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. 13,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.