Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,654 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 0.67% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,071,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPMO traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $57.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,567. The company has a market capitalization of $197.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $50.31 and a 1-year high of $59.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.