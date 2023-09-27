Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $13.33 Million in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 274,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,334,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 80,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 225.0% during the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.90. 296,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,961. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

