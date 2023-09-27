Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $261,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG traded up $28.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,088.81. The stock had a trading volume of 53,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,311. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The company has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,080.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,793.55.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $19.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,165.50.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

