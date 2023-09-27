Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $35,000 in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENIC. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 20.8% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Enel Chile by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 113,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:ENIC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,039. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 120.37% and a net margin of 24.59%.

ENIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enel Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Enel Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

