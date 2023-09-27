Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 452,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,885,000. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMFL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 363.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $528,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.36. 495,179 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

