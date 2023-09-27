Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 9,894 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares during the period. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,338,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,965 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.26. The company had a trading volume of 800,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,038. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.79 and a 200 day moving average of $140.46. The firm has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

