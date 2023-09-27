Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 285,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,111,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 0.65% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.51. The stock had a trading volume of 51,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,243. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $165.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.72.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

