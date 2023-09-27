Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,411 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

BATS:USMV traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.91. 7,668,345 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.51. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.