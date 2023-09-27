Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $1,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.8 %

ICE opened at $107.21 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $118.79. The company has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.16.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,246 shares of company stock worth $11,223,595 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

