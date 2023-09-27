International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $143.69 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $130.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.36 and a 200-day moving average of $134.61.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.