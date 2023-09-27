Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $13.77 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $2.96 or 0.00011270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 506,422,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,232,891 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

