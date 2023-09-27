Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Trimmed by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $506.13. 242,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,273. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $514.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,927 shares of company stock worth $44,218,147. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.