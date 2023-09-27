Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $354.21 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.68.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.