Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $354.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.68. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

