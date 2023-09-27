Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,743 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises about 0.5% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 254,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,712. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

