Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/27/2023 – Norwegian Cruise Line was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/19/2023 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/14/2023 – Norwegian Cruise Line was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/14/2023 – Norwegian Cruise Line was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2023 – Norwegian Cruise Line was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2023 – Norwegian Cruise Line is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Norwegian Cruise Line is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Norwegian Cruise Line was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/8/2023 – Norwegian Cruise Line was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2023 – Norwegian Cruise Line was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/5/2023 – Norwegian Cruise Line was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2023 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $14.50 price target on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Norwegian Cruise Line was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2023 – Norwegian Cruise Line was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Norwegian Cruise Line was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2023 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.61. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 863.25% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 658.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

