IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Up 5%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.75. 1,969,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,463,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Westpark Capital lowered IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IonQ from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

IonQ Trading Up 7.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 694.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 250,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

