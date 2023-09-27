iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Holdings Increased by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,241 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $16,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.84. The company had a trading volume of 198,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,426. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $99.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.87.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

