iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 83.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,558 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,465,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,651,000 after buying an additional 209,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,706,000 after buying an additional 1,858,137 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,055,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,001,000 after buying an additional 1,198,518 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,203,000 after buying an additional 4,559,175 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHY opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.45.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2058 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

