iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $28,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IEI stock opened at $113.05 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $119.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.00.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.