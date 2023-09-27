iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Cut by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,393,378 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

