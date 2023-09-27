iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Members Trust Co’s 5th Largest Position

Members Trust Co decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,118,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,452 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Members Trust Co owned 0.29% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $277,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $64.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,393,378 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.16.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.