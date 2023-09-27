iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $47.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,813,683. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.04.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

