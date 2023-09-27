iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Client First Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $247.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.25 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

