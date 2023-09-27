iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IJH stock opened at $247.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $218.25 and a one year high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

