iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.32. The stock has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

