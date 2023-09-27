iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,409,000 after purchasing an additional 480,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after buying an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,039,000 after buying an additional 1,168,351 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.09. The company had a trading volume of 627,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,913. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.32. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

