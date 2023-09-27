iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $94.23. 1,041,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,345. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.32. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

