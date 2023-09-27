iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,002 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.26% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $35,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.33. The stock had a trading volume of 139,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,356. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $101.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

