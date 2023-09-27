iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,455 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $35,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock remained flat at $94.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,774,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,218,861. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

